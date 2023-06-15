Matt Baer has been named CEO of Stitch Fix effective 26 June 2023. Image credit: Stitch Fix.

Baer will work closely with founder, interim CEO of Stitch Fix and executive chairperson of the board Katrina Lake as he transitions into the role.

In his previous role, Baer was responsible for the growth and strategic long-term vision of Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s digital businesses, as well as Macy’s strategy and programmes to create deeper, more enduring relationships with customers. During his time at Macy’s, he delivered material digital growth (FY22 +31% to FY19) and launched or scaled a number of impactful initiatives.

Prior to this, Baer was vice president of ecommerce at Walmart.com, where he helped lead the transformation and scaling of Walmart’s digital business

“As someone with retail in my DNA, I’ve long admired what Katrina has built with Stitch Fix – fusing AI with stylists to offer the most convenient shopping experience out there today,” said Baer. “People are looking for a better way to look and feel great. Stitch Fix is uniquely positioned to deliver that for them. I look forward to working with the talented team at Stitch Fix and leveraging my years of experience building and scaling retail businesses to deliver a sustained future of profitable growth.”

Lake originally stepped down from the CEO role in April 2021 and was succeeded by Elizabeth Spaulding who resigned earlier this year, a move which saw Lake return to the role on an interim basis.

Lake added: “When I returned to Stitch Fix as interim CEO in January this year, I was committed to finding an inspiring leader with a track record of excellent execution, passion for our mission and a clear dedication to serving our clients. As we’ve gotten to know Matt, I, our board of directors and our management team were all impressed by his experience across all areas of retail businesses and his ability to identify the interconnected opportunities to positively impact the experience of our clients in the short term, while inspiring our teams to deliver an impactful vision for the future.

“With Matt as our CEO, alongside our experienced management team, and with the continued commitment, passion and expertise of the whole Stitch Fix team, I’m confident we can continue to build on our significant competitive advantage in leveraging data and stylists to deliver the most personal experience in the industry and drive growth for the future.”