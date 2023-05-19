IOAS, has lifted the suspension of CU India’s accreditation to all Textile Exchange standards effective 17 May 2023. Credit: Shutterstock

The International Organic Accreditation Service (IOAS) has lifted the suspension on CU Inspections & Certifications India Pvt. Ltd, enabling it to resume its certification activities related to Textile Exchange standards.

The Indian organic certification body was suspended back in March after appeal efforts fell through.

The suspended ‘organic cotton’ accreditations of CU India pertained to ISO/IEC 17065 (all scopes), GOTS (all scopes) and Textile Exchange (all scopes). IOAS further recommended suspension under COR for CAN/CGSB-32.312 (all categories) and grower group certification.

The lifting of the suspension means that CU India can once again issue transaction certificates for certified products in compliance with Textile Exchange standards. This includes products that were shipped while the accreditation was under suspension, allowing for seamless continuation of business operations.

Existing transaction certificates issued by CU India remain valid unless notified otherwise by CU India or Textile Exchange.

The reinstatement of CU India’s accreditation marks a significant milestone for the company and the broader textile industry. With CU India back in action, businesses can rely on its certification services to ensure compliance with Textile Exchange standards, fostering transparency and accountability within the sector.

Bangladesh mills have been paying over a million dollars annually to cover unnecessary fumigation costs imposed on cotton imported from the US.