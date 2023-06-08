The collaboration between SCTI and TfS holds promising potential for driving positive change within the textile and leather industries. Credit: SCTI

SCTI, an alliance comprising leading chemical companies, and TfS, a member-driven initiative, have joined forces to support and accelerate the leather and textile industry’s sustainability journey through sustainable chemistry.

The partnership, which brings together SCTI’s expertise in sustainable chemistry and TfS’s commitment to raising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) standards, seeks to accelerate the sustainability journey of these industries, drive convergence in standards, and inspire industry-wide action for a better future.

Additionally, TfS has launched an extensive programme to promote the de-fossilisation of chemical value chains. The initiative includes providing standardisation tools for the effective management of Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on primary data and introducing the TfS Guideline to determine Product Carbon Footprint (PCF).

Isabella Tonaco, executive director of SCTI, said: “SCTI grew out of a collective belief that sustainable chemistry has a defining role in the textile and leather industry’s shift to sustainability. Through TfS’s well-established programs and tools, SCTI will benefit from some of the best practices, thereby accelerating our sustainability journey.”

SCTI is dedicated to empowering the textile and leather sectors with sustainable chemistry solutions. By advocating for the application of sustainable practices, SCTI aims to safeguard the well-being of factory workers, local communities, consumers, and the environment.

TfS, a member-driven initiative, focuses on elevating CSR standards within the chemical industry. Its members, consisting of chemical companies, are committed to implementing sustainability improvements in their own operations as well as those of their suppliers.

Alessandro Pistillo, co-chair of the TfS GHG Scope 3 emissions programme, echoed the importance of cross-industry collaboration in achieving sustainable transformation and added: “The Textile and Leather industry is a key industry sector making use of chemical raw materials. We share SCTI’s ambition and support its efforts to create Scope 3 transparency and achieve its sustainability goals.”

