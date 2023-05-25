Via Messe Frankfurt Inc

Taking place from 10-12 May in Atlanta, Georgia, the Techtextil and Texprocess exhibitions welcomed over 350 exhibitors from 30 countries and thousands of attendees representing the entire textile supply chain. The 2023 edition also offered more features than previous shows, including symposium sessions, tech talks, a tech zone, and a career and training centre.

“This year, we brought together a variety of exhibitors and attendees from across the industry spectrum. We were able to provide a space where they could not only showcase their innovations and learn about industry trends, but also develop new business relationships and find opportunities for growth in the market,” said Kristy Meade, vice president of technical textiles & technology shows for Messe Frankfurt.

Throughout the three days, visitors were able to see products up close, watch live demonstrations, attend over 40 educational sessions, and meet with exhibitors providing the latest solutions across the supply chain. Exhibitors were also able to take advantage of the shared exhibit hall, sourcing suppliers and strategic partners for their own businesses.

Hosted off the show floor in a classroom setting, the symposium sessions were a cornerstone of the educational track. Featuring subject matter experts from across the industry, the symposium provided attendees an opportunity to dive deep into industry-critical topics that spanned a wide range of application areas, including aerospace and defence, supply chain evolution, manufacturing innovation, and sustainability.

“More than ever, these conversations are about real solutions,” said Jennifer Guarino of the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC). “We’re talking vertically with big and small retailers and big and small manufacturers at the table. So I thought [the discussions] were very inspiring and very challenging, which is exactly what we need at Texprocess Americas.”

Located on the show floor, the tech talks revolved around ground-breaking technical advancements and highlighted the latest in textile and sewn product applications. Topics included sustainability, empowering and growing workforces with technology and the next generation of technical designers.

This year, Casey Strauch of Hohenstein Institute America and Melissa Sharp of Zeis Textiles Extension curated and hosted the Techtextil North America Tech Talks. “With such interesting conversations at our booth and the Tech Talks, this year’s show flew by,” says Strauch. “Already looking forward to Raleigh.”

The career and training centre, a new feature at the exhibitions this year, combined professional development with practical training. Representatives from the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College were on site to share valuable resources related to the industry’s career landscape, and networking tips.

Simultaneously, hands-on training was conducted by Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) association members Merrow Sewing Machine Company (of the Merrow Group Companies) and the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC), and included machine repair/maintenance training as well as utilising augmented reality tools to facilitate scalable growth in the industry.

The Innovation Awards 2023 were also a new feature and celebrated cutting-edge advancements and thought-leaders in textile technologies from across the industry. The award-winners represent a broad range of application areas such as new technologies, concepts, and innovative sustainability approaches.

Dürkopp Adler was one of the 2023 award recipients. Its vice president and CFO, DurNina-Daniela McCormack of DAP America, Inc., had this to say regarding their winning solution. “At Dürkopp Adler, we are dedicated to inventing solutions that add real value to our industry. The DELTA e-con is a prime example of this. The machine combines the highest quality and performance standards with sustainable production. We are honoured to receive this award, as it reaffirms our belief in contributing to a more sustainable world through our products and services.”

The next edition Techtextil North America will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, from 20-22 August. Texprocess Americas will return to Atlanta from 6-8 May 2025, once again co-located with Techtextil North America.

