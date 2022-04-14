Teijin launches CO2 emissions calculator for polyester

Teijin Frontier, the Teijin Group’s fibres and products converting company, says the new system calculates CO2 emissions generated by the company’s polyester fibre production processes based on data from its manufacturing bases.

The new tool also compares differences in emissions between petroleum-derived fibres and recycled fibres to quantitatively evaluate the effect.

The system helps to clarify which processes need to be improved to further reduce environmental loads and better measures for reducing CO2 emissions can be considered.

Teijin Frontier has already started using the system to evaluate emissions from polyester filaments and staple fibres production, and gradually will expand the scope to include weaved and dyed textiles products. The company also plans to encourage partners to adopt the system.

Teijin Frontier, guided by its ‘Think Eco’ environmental initiative, is striving to improve its environmental value, including through eco-friendly plant management and the development of greener materials and products for applications ranging from clothing to industrial materials. By implementing and further improving the newly CO2 emissions calculation system, the company expects to strengthen its contribution to the realisation of circular economies.

The firm joined Fashion for Good towards the end of last year to grow its sustainability ambitions.

Fashion For Good is a global platform that aims to enhance sustainable innovation in the apparel industry. Teijin Frontier will evaluate the quality of chemically recycled polyester pellets made from textile wastes manufactured by selected Fashion For Good innovators and will also manufacture and evaluate the quality of sustainable filament yarns.