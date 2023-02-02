Accelerating Circularity is focused on scaling textile-to-textile recycling through a collaborative approach. Its mission is to create new supply chains and business models to turn spent textiles into mainstream raw materials in order to divert tons of textile waste from landfills and incineration.

The comprehensive directory of textile recyclers is inclusive of the various commercial technologies for chemical and mechanical recycling of polyester and cellulosics. The catalogue details the different aspects of each recycler, such as location, feedstock fibre type, restrictions, etc. The information can be organised and filtered by users in the Airtable platform in such a way that certain criteria can be input and information extracted to allow the recyclers of specific capabilities to be pinpointed.

Accelerating Circularity has researched, mapped, and modelled capabilities to transition from a linear to a circular value chain. The aim is to create new linkages and to pilot textile-to-textile capabilities through trials in process currently in the United States and Europe.

“Circularity is a team sport,” said Karla Magruder, founder and president of Accelerating Circularity. “We are a shareholder lead collaborative focused on scalability, viability, and transparency. Our partners are leaders in the apparel industry and even competitors are engaged with the intent to make circularity a reality.”

The directory will be regularly updated by ACP as it grows and more details are collected. The catalogue will be available through Airtable to allow these updates to be instantly received by users.

Last year in September, Steven Bethell, founder of secondhand fashion specialist Bank and Vogue, joined Accelerating Circularity’s board of directors.