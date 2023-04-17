Top Stories this week on Just Style

Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:

Kontoor Brands has rolled out Global Design Standards, a programme aimed at lowering the environmental and social impacts of its Wrangler and Lee brands.

ESG is undoubtedly a priority for businesses in the apparel industry, and there is endless talk about issues such as worker safety, wages, and exploitation. Yet one issue firmly under the radar is that of eyesight; a challenge social enterprise VisionSpring and denim giant Levi Strauss are working hard to tackle.

The document, titled “Towards a Transatlantic Data Privacy Framework: Ensuring Consumer Trust and Business Competitiveness,” is a collaborative effort to create a standardised and harmonised data privacy framework between the European Union (EU) and the United States.

Superdry has revised its annual profit outlook for FY23 after sales in February and March missed expectations which the company blamed on the cost of living crisis and poor weather driving down demand.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging a tougher crackdown on goods imported from China and produced by means of forced labour under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

The $75m acquisition is being seen as an opportunity to unlock additional growth for menswear brand Bonobos, expand fashion apparel retailer Express’ portfolio and achieve efficiencies through Express’ fully integrated omnichannel operating platform.

