US April apparel imports show China taking heavy hit from forced labour measures
Apparel imports to the US from China saw the biggest decline of the top 10 major suppliers as fashion brands look to reduce their China exposure.
America’s questionable employment of prison labour is adding to domestic clothing makers’ woes
‘Made in America’ – it should be promising for US-based clothing manufacturers. But a loophole awarding contracts to US prisons means they are fighting a losing battle. And then there’s the forced labour concern. AAFA’s CEO and president Steve Lamar, tells us more.
ILO to review Turkmenistan following forced labour concerns in cotton supply chain
A report released by independent Turkmen rights groups claims there is systematic use of forced labour within Turkmenistan’s annual cotton harvest at the same time as the International Labour Organization is examining Turkmenistan’s compliance with its obligation to end forced labour.
Industry roundtable highlights crucial policies for US textile manufacturers
Dr Laurie-Ann Agama, acting assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for Textiles, recently concluded a productive three-day tour of “cutting-edge” US textile manufacturing facilities in North and South Carolina.
C&A aims to enhance supplier costing, sustainability, sourcing process
Fashion retailer C&A is working with digital technology company Coats Digital to introduce standardised time, method, cost, and capacity forecasting throughout its supplier network and improve its sourcing process.
US consumers state strong preference for next-gen materials
The report found that 78% of consumers are willing to pay the same or more for next-gen materials compared to conventional options.
