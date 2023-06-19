Top Stories this week on Just Style. Credit: Just Style.

Apparel imports to the US from China saw the biggest decline of the top 10 major suppliers as fashion brands look to reduce their China exposure.

‘Made in America’ – it should be promising for US-based clothing manufacturers. But a loophole awarding contracts to US prisons means they are fighting a losing battle. And then there’s the forced labour concern. AAFA’s CEO and president Steve Lamar, tells us more.

A report released by independent Turkmen rights groups claims there is systematic use of forced labour within Turkmenistan’s annual cotton harvest at the same time as the International Labour Organization is examining Turkmenistan’s compliance with its obligation to end forced labour.

Dr Laurie-Ann Agama, acting assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for Textiles, recently concluded a productive three-day tour of “cutting-edge” US textile manufacturing facilities in North and South Carolina.

Fashion retailer C&A is working with digital technology company Coats Digital to introduce standardised time, method, cost, and capacity forecasting throughout its supplier network and improve its sourcing process.

The report found that 78% of consumers are willing to pay the same or more for next-gen materials compared to conventional options.

