Nike joins Adidas and Puma in committing to cruelty-free wool
According to animal welfare organisation Four Paws, sportwear giant NIKE has taken a significant step towards improving animal welfare by adopting the certified Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) in its product range.
US presses forward with bills to stop China exploiting weak trade laws
In a bipartisan effort, US Senators introduce the De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023 to halt China’s exploitation of lax US trade laws while the Import Security and Fairness Act aims to protect Ohio businesses from unfair trade practices.
Interloop is Pakistan’s first enterprise with approved emissions targets
Interloop Limited, a leading enterprise based in Faisalabad, Pakistan, has become the country’s first large-scale company to receive validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.
UFLPA enforcement ramps up for apparel, textile industry
US Customs has already detained more than $13m worth of apparel, footwear, and textile shipments under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) but there is a way to prevent delays, writes TradeBeyond’s senior vice president Eric Linxwiler.
Key ITMA 2023 takeaways minus the empty sustainable marketing spiel
Here are the real takeaways from this year’s ITMA 2023 conference when you physically take away the empty sustainable marketing that filled most of the exhibition’s halls, writes Robert P. Antoshak, Gherzi Textile Organizations partner.
Bangladesh to host ‘world’s first’ Climate Action Forum for fashion
The Bangladesh Climate Action Forum will take place on 12 October and aims to bring together policymakers, garment manufacturers, fashion retailers, and other industry stakeholders to address the pressing need for decarbonisation in global textile supply chains.
