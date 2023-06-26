Top Stories this week on Just Style. Credit: Team Just Style.

According to animal welfare organisation Four Paws, sportwear giant NIKE has taken a significant step towards improving animal welfare by adopting the certified Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) in its product range.

In a bipartisan effort, US Senators introduce the De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023 to halt China’s exploitation of lax US trade laws while the Import Security and Fairness Act aims to protect Ohio businesses from unfair trade practices.

Interloop Limited, a leading enterprise based in Faisalabad, Pakistan, has become the country’s first large-scale company to receive validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

US Customs has already detained more than $13m worth of apparel, footwear, and textile shipments under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) but there is a way to prevent delays, writes TradeBeyond’s senior vice president Eric Linxwiler.

Here are the real takeaways from this year’s ITMA 2023 conference when you physically take away the empty sustainable marketing that filled most of the exhibition’s halls, writes Robert P. Antoshak, Gherzi Textile Organizations partner.

The Bangladesh Climate Action Forum will take place on 12 October and aims to bring together policymakers, garment manufacturers, fashion retailers, and other industry stakeholders to address the pressing need for decarbonisation in global textile supply chains.

