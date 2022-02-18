Top stories this week on Just Style…

Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 18, 2022

Top stories this week include a look at the new Better Buying Partnership Index, and an exclusive video interview with vice president of business development at Better Buying, and former Just Style editor, Leonie Abraham.

By Beth Wright

Better Buying 2021

VIDEO: Better Buying Partnership Index reveals apparel suppliers are key to innovation
The inaugural Better Buying Partnership Index, which measures the quality of the apparel buyer-supplier relationship, suggests buyers are missing a number of opportunities, such as using suppliers’ expertise to experiment with innovation.

US apparel imports patterns: Trends and critical issues to watch in 2022
An exclusive analysis of the 2021 full-year US import data from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) has revealed US apparel imports grew by 27.4%, which is the fastest growth of the past decade, explains Dr Sheng Lu.

EXPERT OPINION: Understanding the digitised apparel supply chain
Apparel industry expert David Birnbaum discusses the problems and solutions that need to be taken into account when working with a digitised apparel supply chain.

Higher UK clothing and footwear prices keep inflation at record level
Higher UK clothing and footwear prices helped to keep inflation at a near 30 year high in January, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

PrettyLittleThing to launch resale marketplace in UK
The Boohoo Group’s PrettyLittleThing brand is to launch a resale platform in the UK with plans to roll out to other markets later in the year.

