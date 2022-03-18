Top stories this week on Just Style…

Credit: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

EXCLUSIVE COMMENT: Supply chain chaos looms as factories shut down in Shenzhen

Mainland China is said to be facing its worst Covid outbreak since 2020 with factory production of non-essential items being ordered to halt in several locations by local governments, a decision that could once again have repercussions for the global apparel industry.

ANALYSIS: Best and worst countries for apparel worker wages since Covid

The Philippines and China currently have the highest apparel worker wages compared to their relative cost of living since Covid, according to an analysis of figures from 24 apparel producing nations, published by Just Style.

Covid two years on: Has the apparel industry truly “built back better”?

As China and Hong Kong report another surge in Covid cases, Just Style asks the experts whether the apparel industry has truly “built back better” from the pandemic.

China remains dominant player for apparel US imports in early 2022

The January 2022 figures from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), reveal a number of key trends such as China and Asia remain dominant players in US apparel imports despite the view the US is diversifying its apparel sourcing, explains Dr Sheng Lu.

Clarks names Jonathan Ram as CEO

UK footwear firm Clarks has appointed former HanesBrands executive Jonathan Ram as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

