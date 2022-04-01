Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

US probes Haiti trade and impact of preference schemes

The US has launched a new investigation to determine whether the HOPE and HELP trade preferences to Haiti should be extended.

ESSENTIAL SOURCING GUIDE: The Turkey apparel sector

Just Style takes an in-depth look at Turkey’s apparel sector, which is quickly becoming a go-to sourcing country for Europe and beyond and hopes to become one of the three largest suppliers in the world.

Tougher rules for fashion industry under new EU textiles strategy

Clothing sold in Europe must be longer-lasting, easier to repair and its journey to point of sale traceable, under the new EU textiles strategy proposed by the EU Commission.

UK, US aluminium and steel deal sees end of blue jeans duties

Retaliatory tariffs on blue jeans have been dropped as a result of an agreement between the US and UK to remove steel tariffs which the US apparel industry says is “welcome news”.

Mango enters the metaverse with first three wearables

Spanish retailer Mango has become the latest apparel company to enter the metaverse, launching its first three wearables and three artworks as it reaffirms its commitment to digital innovation and strengthens its distribution channel ecosystem.