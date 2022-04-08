Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are this week’s top stories:

Covid two-years on: Recovery rates of US apparel sourcing hotspots

Two years on from the initial devastating impact of Covid, Just Style explores the rate of recovery of the top ten apparel suppliers to the US. All but three appear to have not only steadied the ship but surpassed pre-Covid volume levels – with Bangladesh and Pakistan leading the charge.

Covid two-years on: The future of US apparel imports

The likes of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Cambodia’s apparel exports to the US have now surpassed pre-Covid levels as buyers look to diversify their sourcing portfolios. But will they continue to pick up pace? Just Style explores.

ANALYSIS: Will Primark’s new website drive future growth?

UK value fashion retailer Primark has unveiled its long-awaited new website which allows shoppers to see what’s in stock at their local stores but does not enable online purchases – a point GlobalData analyst Louise Deglise-Favre tells Just Style exclusively will continue to be a “major hindrance” for future growth.

Artistic Milliners boosts garment production and drives women’s empowerment

Vertically integrated denim fabric and garment manufacturer Artistic Milliners has taken a step closer to its goal of building the factory of the future with the opening of a new garment facility focused on Industry 4.0 principles and sustainability initiatives.

H&M Group in pledge to end factory gender-based violence in India

H&M Group joins other stakeholders in signing a landmark agreement to eliminate gender-based violence and harassment at Eastman Exports Natchi Apparels, India, after the death last year of garment worker, Jeyasre Kathrivel.