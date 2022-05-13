View all newsletters
May 13, 2022

Top stories this week on Just Style…

Top stories on Just Style this week include a look at the March figures for US apparel imports, PVH Europe securing supply of Infinited Fiber Company's Infinna fibre, and an exclusive interview with the executive director of Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA).

By Beth Wright

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

Myanmar loses appeal for US apparel imports in March
The March figures from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) suggest Myanmar is becoming less attractive as an apparel sourcing destination, explains Dr Sheng Lu.

How textile brands are responding to shifting consumer priorities
Hologenix’s Stephen Kelly explains how apparel retailers and textile brands can get new products to market that tap into changing consumer priorities such as self-care, fitness and sustainability.

PVH Europe secures supply of Infinited Fiber Infinna with multi-year deal
PVH Europe has partnered with circular fashion and textile technology group Infinited Fiber Company to elevate the sustainability of products offered in the bloc under PVH’s Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

EXCLUSIVE Q&A: Organic Cotton Accelerator director says Pakistan has “huge potential”
The executive director of multi-stakeholder organisation Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA) shares the untapped opportunities for organic cotton in Pakistan and the importance of creating a more sustainable apparel sector.

Collective bargaining can reduce wage inequality, says ILO report
Collective bargaining – the process of voluntary negotiation between one or more employers (or their organisations) and one or more workers’ organisations – can effectively reduce wage inequality, whether in an enterprise, sector or industry, says the International Labour Organization.

