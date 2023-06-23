True and British Retail Consortium join forces to drive growth and foster technological advancement in the retail industry. Credit: GettyImages – Steven Puetzer

True has developed a unique offering called Amplify, designed to assist retailers in identifying technologies that align with their specific business needs.

Amplify serves as a valuable resource for retail brands, offering them a streamlined pathway to proven technology solutions. Powered by True’s wealth of experience in investing in and nurturing technology Startups, deep sector research, and successful collaborations with corporate partners in the retail industry, Amplify empowers retailers to leverage technology effectively.

By combining the BRC’s industry knowledge and expertise with True’s investment and innovation capabilities, both organisations aim to empower retailers, foster growth, and cultivate a culture of technological advancement.

True and the BRC’s partnership holds the potential in driving the transformation of the retail sector. The collaboration will commence with a series of roundtable events for BRC members, focused on enhancing access to superior technologies.

Matt Truman, co-founder and executive chair at True, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “Our focus is on democratising access to technology innovation for retail and consumer businesses – helping winning tech to travel farther and wider. By joining forces with the BRC, we aim to facilitate greater collaboration between consumer brands, retailers, and technologies. The BRC is a force for positive change, and we are thrilled to be able to help to provide value to its members.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC added: “Our partnership with True aligns perfectly with the BRC’s purpose of making a positive difference to the industry and our goal to help our members maximise the opportunities presented by digital transformation. It paves the way for greater access to proven tech that will help accelerate that transformation and empower our member businesses.”

