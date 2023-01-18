Image via Getty Images

Renfro Brands, a legacy designer and manufacturer of socks and legwear, has selected the TrusTrace platform to support its traceability efforts, the latter announced today (18 January).

TrusTrace provides retail brands with verified data in real-time, as materials and finished goods move through the supply chain. Through its open architecture, the TrusTrace platform integrates seamlessly with retailer, manufacturer and supplier systems, as well as other third-parties, such as certification agencies, lifecycle datasets and other sustainability solution providers.

By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands will continue to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain.

Shameek Ghosh, CEO and co-founder of TrusTrace, said: “Renfro Brands is committed to making a positive impact on the world and sees supply chain traceability as an important factor in achieving their goals. Using the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands will be able to centralise its current supply chain data for continued compliance with laws such as the UFLPA, as well as measure and document progress towards its sustainability goals.”

Renfro Brands has a longstanding commitment to both sustainability and community impact, brought to action through its Project Footprint program. Thus far, 100% of Renfro Brands’ suppliers have achieved at least one sustainable certification, including Oeko-Tex, GRS and ISO. The legacy designer aims to use sustainable yarns and materials in 100% of the products it produces by 2030. Currently, 30% of its packaging components are recyclable or reusable – with the goal of reaching 100% by 2030.

Jonah Buelin, SVP supply chain of Renfro Brands, added: “The TrusTrace platform is a pivotal tool that will help people globally achieve a life well-lived, by protecting our planet now and for future generations. Achieving our sustainability goals is a top priority for us at Renfro Brands. TrusTrace will standardise how our supply chain mapping and material tracing data is captured, digitised and shared.”

Last month, TrusTrace joined forces with Kappahl in a bid to strengthen its sustainability initiatives and provide the company with infrastructure that facilitates compliance with current and upcoming supply chain regulations.