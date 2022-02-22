Turkey textile exporters to benefit from US e-commerce mentoring scheme

Suppliers of textiles and apparel from Turkey to the US are to benefit from a mentoring programme that allows them to review their current cross-border e-commerce processes, increase their business volumes and accelerate their processes.

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and the American Companies Association (AmCham Turkey) have taken action to support local entrepreneurs entering the US market and with the support of United Parcel Service (UPS), mentoring services will be provided to selected companies via the new e-commerce mentoring programme.

Strategic planning, consultancy and business development support will be given to these companies so that they can mature their e-export processes to the US market. Companies will come together with experienced teams in the field of e-export.

Companies will have one-on-one meetings with mentors and will be connected to the ‘Turkey Trade Center’ established by TOBB in Chicago to accelerate their US market share.

TOBB President M. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, said: “We continue to provide active support to our entrepreneurs for new trade opportunities. At TOBB, we are working to increase the participation of our SMEs, which are an indispensable element of economic development, in the global value chain and to improve our companies’ access to markets. By enabling our entrepreneurs to reach a larger audience directly, we aim to move them to the next level and benefit from the advantages of e-export.”

Last October, Mehmet Kaya, a board member of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association (İstanbul Hazır Giyim ve Konfeksiyon İhracatçıları Birliği – İHKİB), exclusively told Just Style the apparel sector in Turkey is looking to build on its longstanding record as a major apparel producer for the US market, offering quality exports at a swifter time-to-market than its key competitors in Asia, especially China.

Currently, Turkey’s apparel exports to the US, are worth around US$1bn a year.

Tankut Turnaoğlu, chairman of the board of directors of the American Companies Association, which represents more than 110 American companies with investments of more than US$50bn in Turkey, stated that they aim to bring together small and medium-sized enterprises targeting the American market with their members, and said: “As the American Companies Association, one of our priorities is to support Turkish companies, to ensure greater participation in the global value chain.”

UPS Turkey General Manager Burak Kılıç also emphasised the importance of the project while expressing that the global e-export volume is expected to reach US$2.4 trillion 2025.

Kılıç said, “The digital transformation we are experiencing in exports and trade has accelerated in a dizzying way with this expectation. Businesses in Turkey can also be involved in this transformation. This program will open new doors to the participants in terms of e-export.”

Turkish companies that wish to apply for mentoring support and benefit from training can fill out the questionnaire until 28 February 2022.

Earlier this year Bestseller signed an agreement to develop women empowerment for its suppliers in Turkey.