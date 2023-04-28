Underway since 2020 and delayed due to the global pandemic, the project will officially launch on the 20th of April 2023. Credit: [UKFT]

The sustainable R&D Denim Wash Lab has been launched in partnership with the University of the Arts London. and will officially launch on the 20 April following a pandemic-linked delay.

The denim wash and finishing lab was set up after Blackhorse Lane Ateliers realised that the UK was lacking specialists in denim washing and finishing techniques. The lab aims to bring an expertise that has been missing in the country while offering a space to develop a unique UK denim aesthetic. The lab will be accessible to students, start-ups, and established brands to explore more sustainable denim wash methods.

The project has been supported by local councils including Waltham Forest, Haringey, and Enfield, as well as the London Mayor’s Office. The lab is part of Blackhorse Lane Ateliers’ efforts to reduce its environmental impact by using sustainable methods in its denim production.

Founder Han Ates, who has over 25 years of experience in the textile sector, founded Blackhorse Lane Ateliers in April 2016. The company views denim as a blank canvas that can be endlessly reinterpreted and combines tailoring innovation and heritage construction while using organic cotton and denim woven in Europe to create well-crafted garments.

The R&D Denim Wash Lab will enable Blackhorse Lane Ateliers to maintain the quality of its jeans and develop new denim washing and finishing techniques. The lab will also create opportunities for sustainable denim production and promote innovation within the fashion industry.

Denim manufacturer Evlox recently partnered with materials science company Recover to promote innovative technologies that will help move towards a circular textiles industry.