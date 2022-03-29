View all newsletters
  News
March 29, 2022

UK sourcing event FSVP postponed again

The organisers of FSVP, formerly known as Fashion SVP, have postponed the upcoming apparel sourcing event until September, citing a significant change in priorities for many exhibitors amid recent world events.

By Beth Wright

FSVP was due to take place on 13 April at The Truman Brewery in East London, marking its return to the apparel industry calendar after the pandemic forced the cancellation of previous editions.

The FSVP postponed event now returns on 20-21 September when it will highlight responsible sourcing alongside providing a range of manufacturing and sourcing solution providers.

Organisers say world events, over the last few weeks in particular, appear to have had a highly disruptive effect on textile supply chains including for FSVP exhibitors.

“It has become increasingly clear to our event team that there has been a significant change in priorities for many exhibitors and they are presently focusing on ensuring that they can continue to meet their existing client requirements,” the team say in an email announcing the news.

“Many feel this is likely to get worse before it gets better over the coming weeks and the majority are asking us to hold off our next event until the autumn when there is likely to be more stability in the market of supply and production costs. As a result, we concluded that it is a better decision, albeit taken reluctantly, to postpone.”

FSVP is due to feature an exhibition of more than 40 global manufacturers carefully chosen for their product expertise and cover all aspects of sustainable apparel sourcing and production for knit and jersey brands and retailers looking for specific solutions tailored to their needs.

Click here to register for free.

Topics in this article:
