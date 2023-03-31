According to Nikkei Asia, Fast Retailing is the latest to exit Myanmar removing partners from the country off its list of garment and processing factories. Production of jackets and shirts for Gu, another of its brands, had been carried out in Myanmar.

That relationship is said to be coming to an end with products for the 2023 fall-winter season.

The exit from Myanmar is expected to have limited impact on Fast Retailing, which has over 430 manufacturing partners worldwide in such countries as China and Vietnam.

Fast Retailing did not return request for comment when approached by Just Style.

Following the military takeover in February 2021, Myanmar’s garment industry is still struggling to continue effective operations since the takeover. It has continued to harm the country’s economy, especially those sectors heavily dependent on international trade, such as the garment industry.

Towards the end of last year, M&S and Primark were among brands announcing they would be ending their apparel sourcing relationships with partners in the country.

The global union, IndustriAll, said last November in a press release that it had been discussions with garment brands on a responsible exit from Myanmar due to the “deteriorating human rights situation and the impossibility of due diligence”.

This led to a number of apparel brands with operations in Myanmar designing a framework with IndustriAll to aid the responsible exit. The framework also received support from UK independent body, Ethical Trading Initiave (ETI) as well.