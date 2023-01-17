The programme, which was designed within Jade Textile as part of a value-added process aimed at providing renewable energy from solar panels, is also of particular importance in that it claims to be the first and largest project to use solar energy with a capacity of over 1.5 megawatts in the ready-to-wear industry in Egypt, Yesim Texiles explains.

Within the scope of the project, which was completed as a result of four and a half months of work, 3022 solar panels were installed in a total area of 7,869 square meters. In parallel with the increasing production capacity at the Yesim Jade Textile facility in Ismailia, the solar modules are planned to be further expanded in the coming years.

Yeşim Group co-CEO Selim Şankaya, said once the solar project works at full capacity, it will result in a saving of 1.560 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year,

In the second half of 2023, Yeşim plans to expand the project to the Cairo factory and then to the Alexandria factory.

Şankaya added the company is about to complete a new 25-megawatt solar energy project in its main factory in Bursa, Turkey, and continued: “Yeşim – Almaxtex Tekstil was this year awarded the first prize in the ’Energy Efficiency’ category at the Efficiency Project Awards organised by the General Directorate of Strategic Research and Efficiency of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Technology.

“In all locations, our aim is to reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible and to support a more liveable world with our projects based on water and electricity saving, our environmentally-focused activities, our waste management programs and our renewable energy approach. As we all know, the future of our planet’s environmental conditions is under threat, and if we continue under these conditions, there will not be a liveable world environment in the near future. In this regard, important duties fall on everyone, and especially on us, the industrial organisations. It is our debt to the future to show all the necessary sensitivity and to take steps in this direction by acquiring the necessary awareness.”