Since its implementation on 1 September 2021, a total of 200 brands and retailers have committed to the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry.

The list of signatories encompasses an extensive range of brands, covering approximately 1.8m workers across 1,700 factories in Bangladesh.

Joris Oldenziel, executive director of the International Accord Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the milestone of reaching 200 signatories and are inspired by the growing number of brands and retailers joining the International Accord, showing the widespread commitment to worker safety in the textile and garment industry. The Accord Secretariat looks forward to continuing our collaboration with all signatories as we strive towards creating a safer textile and garment industry.”

The Accord is a legally binding agreement between garment brands and two global trade unions, IndustriALL Global Union and UNI Global Union. It aims to establish safe working conditions throughout the textile and garment industry.

The Accord’s core principles include independent inspections, remediation processes, and comprehensive training programmes that prioritise worker safety. Furthermore, the Accord recognises workers’ rights to organise, refuse unsafe work, and voice health and safety concerns. By uniting brands and retailers, the International Accord enables collective efforts to ensure safe working environments.

With the milestone of 200 signatories reached, the International Accord encourages more garment and textile brands to sign the International Accord and the Pakistan Accord to work collectively for a safer garment and textile industry.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing, and Barcelona-based fashion group Mango, were the latest brands to sign the Pakistan Accord.