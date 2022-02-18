Allbirds dips toe in US resale market

Allbirds says ReRun is part of its holistic commitment to sustainability and will initially offer customers at three stores the option of trading in their preloved Allbirds shoes for US$20 in-store credit.

Launched in partnership with branded recommerce specialist Trove, ReRun will roll out in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City, with plans to expand to additional retail locations nationally.

The programme will see Allbirds sell slightly imperfect and gently used shoes at reduced price points, starting at US$59.

The sustainable footwear and apparel company says ReRun ties closely to its Flight Plan, a series of sustainability commitments that include reducing the brand’s per-product carbon footprint by half by the end of 2025 and cutting it to near zero by the end of 2030.

Related

Through its partnership with Trove, Allbirds will prolong the life of its products, which is a key component of Allbirds’ sustainability strategy. Allbirds says it is already a 100% carbon-neutral business through the use of third-party verified carbon offsets.

“To create a more sustainable fashion economy, it’s crucial that we take a holistic approach,” says Hana Kajimura, head of sustainability at Allbirds. “By launching our trade-in programme, ReRun, we will enable our customers to play an integral role in extending the life of our shoes. We always seek partners who share our commitment to sustainability, and we’re thrilled to work with Trove on our first recommerce initiative.”

Andy Ruben, CEO of Trove adds: “Since its founding, Allbirds has been a global leader in end-to-end sustainability that is raising the bar for the entire retail industry. The company has set a goal of doubling the lifetime of its footwear products and we could not be prouder to partner with Allbirds to power ReRun as the company moves another step forward toward fully circular operations.”

Trove provides the technology platform and logistics brands need to control their own recommerce channels, enabling them to own their customer relationships and data, generate additional revenue, and attract and retain customers seeking more sustainable shopping options.

Last summer, the company closed a $77.5m Series D funding round led by G2 Venture Partners, bringing its total funding to date to $122.5m.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

A number of brands have entered the resale market in recent months, including UK fashion retailer New Look and Swedish fashion retailer H&M Group which launched an online offering of pre-loved items in its domestic market earlier this month.

The Boohoo Group’s PrettyLittleThing brand is also to launch a resale platform in the UK with plans to roll out to other markets later in the year.