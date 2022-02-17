Browzwear partnership heightens colour accuracy

The partnership will bring Coloro’s solution for accurate colour depiction to the VStitcher platform, granting designers access to the firmm’s scientifically-based coding system including its 3,500 standard library and data to ensure designs reflect true-to-life colour as the human eye sees it.

The partnership with Coloro is said to be part of Browzwear’s ecosystem-focused approach to platform development that aims to streamline processes and reduce waste throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Browzwear explains that by incorporating Coloro’s methodology for colour decoding, it will enable users to ensure colour accuracy from design through manufacturing, reducing the need for samples and eliminating the risk of production errors.

Created by information, data and e-commerce optimisation company Ascential, in collaboration with the China Textile Information Center (CTIC), Coloro is a comprehensive system for scientifically decoding colour in the way the human eye does. Based on hue, chroma and lightness, each colour is assigned a unique seven-digit code that ensures consistency and accuracy independent of material choice.

When using the system, Browzwear explains designers can be confident the colour rendered in 3D will be the closest match to the digital Master Data of the target colour, which will allow them to make more informed decisions throughout the design process and product lifecycle.

“We are constantly enhancing our product to give designers the best user experience with the most true-to-life results possible. By partnering with Coloro, designers can explore a vast set of opportunities around colour, with a library of over 3,500 colour options, we are bringing designers access to one of the most technologically-advanced methods of rendering colour, giving assurance the 3D design they create and the final product produced are faithful to each other and their creative vision,” Browzwear vice president of partnerships, Sean Lane says.

Coloro international managing director, Sansan Chen adds: “With the added challenges of working remotely, brands are increasingly choosing product development processes supported by 3D design and digital colour. Integrating Coloro’s library of 3,500+ colours into Browzwear’s platform is something our clients have been asking for and we are delighted to deliver this joined-up approach.”

Detlev Pross, chief strategy officer at Coloro headquarters in Shanghai, adds: “Connecting our unique colour system and platform with Brozwear’s leading innovative applications is confirming our commitment to create a seamless end-to-end solution for color. Bringing Coloro’s big data as the back-end of colour together with Browzwear’s innovative technology and applications as the front-end of colour, we are jointly creating a new level of efficiency and sustainability by eliminating colour guessing and empowering creatives to make confident and reliable colour decisions.”

Browzwear partnered with global trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops in November last year to streamline the creation and showcasing of its designs based on top trends for the upcoming season in 3D.

