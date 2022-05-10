Crystal International seeks collaboration to create low-carbon fashion industry

Crystal International’s CEO Andrew Lo says his company’s mission of hitting Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050 can be achieved but he believes the wider sector will need everyone from retailers, brands, garment manufacturers and the rest of the supply chain to work together in order to succeed.

In a letter and video promoting the company’s Net Zero 2050 mission, he says: “Together, let’s move towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient fashion industry.”

Lo points out Crystal International’s plan is to enhance productivity, energy efficiency, use on-site renewable energy and explore opportunities for off-site renewable resources to hits 2050 targets. He adds the company is also investing in green technologies that can be integrated into operations.

He is quick to highlight however that cross-sector collaboration is essential for accelerating the transition to a net zero economy and he wants to encourage joint efforts in mitigating climate change.

Related

Lo explains: “As one of the signatories of the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, we’ve been pooling the efforts of over 170 brands, manufacturers and organisations.”

Crystal International’s quest to reaching net zero by 2050

As part of the company’s mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, it has announced that its headquarters in Hong Kong are carbon neutral, as certified by ClimatePartner. The headquarters feature diverse and meticulous low carbon design and practices, as well as energy-saving measures in accordance with international standards.

The company has also published its Sustainability Report 2021 which highlights its progress so far as well as how it plans to reach net zero status.

The progress in 2021, which is the third year of its global five-year sustainability targets (2017-22) include:

Reduced freshwater consumption per garment by 52%

Reduced carbon footprint per garment by 9%

Planted 663,000 trees

Empowered 49,500 females through its CARE Programme

Engaged employees in 55,800 volunteering hours

The Net Zero 2050 vision and environmental highlights include:

Committed to net zero emissions by 2050 with interim target of 35% of absolute carbon reduction by 2030, in line with science-based target approach.

Expanded rooftop solar PV in two Vietnam factories to generate more than 3,800 MWh of electricity annually

Completed the Climate Change disclosure on CDP with a score of B-, above the industry average

Conducted a climate-related risk analysis according to the guidelines of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Recycled 2,617,533 m 3 of water, equivalent of drinking water for ~3,500,000 people per year

of water, equivalent of drinking water for ~3,500,000 people per year Advanced sustainable and circular product development Second Life – closed-loop denim, saving 70% water consumption and 10% carbon emissions Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign project

Progressed greener chemistries, 70% ZDHC MRSL conformance chemicals in knits factories in Vietnam, China and Bangladesh.