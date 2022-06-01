Diesel promotes Eraldo Poletto to global CEO

As part of what Diesel describes as a top management reorganisation, Poletto will be leading the company as global CEO effective from 1 July 2022.

Diesel explains that Poletto has extensive knowledge of the company and has been instrumental in developing its new market strategy.

He has 30 years of experience in the luxury and retail industry and has held senior positions throughout his career, including CEO and brand president at footwear brand Stuart Weitzman (Tapestry Group) and CEO at Salvatore Ferragamo and Furla, where he is said to have driven the global growth of the brands.

Diesel explains the announcement means existing CEO Massimo Piombini has fulfilled the task that was entrusted to him by the brand’s founder and chairman Renzo Rosso and the group’s board of directors to design the strategy and repositioning plan for Diesel.

Donald Kohler will take over Poletto’s position as CEO for North America. Diesel calls him a seasoned executive and explains that he has held positions such as president of Burberry Americas.

Diesel says in an official statement it extends its sincere thanks to Massimo Piombini and wishes Eraldo Poletto and Donald Kohler the best of luck in their new positions.

Last year Diesel announced the launch of a new line made up of evergreen and longer-lasting denim items as part of its sustainability initiative.