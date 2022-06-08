View all newsletters
June 8, 2022

FibreTrace, Säntis Textiles partner on global traceable fibre technology

Traceable fibre technology company FibreTrace has become a strategic development partner of sustainable textile technologies company Säntis Textiles in a bid to expand its global reach.

By Laura Husband

FibreTrace hopes its new partnership with global company Säntis Textiles will enable it to become the leading physical and digital transparency solution for recycled and circular textile solutions.

Meanwhile, Säntis Textiles plans to use the partnership to develop a unique traceable ID for its RCO100 fibres, yarns, and fabrics. The RCO100 technology works by taking pre-consumer industrial waste and post-consumer cotton garment waste to produce 100% recycled cotton yarns without the use of chemical processes or regenerated fibres.

The collaboration is said to be rooted in both companies’ approach to delivering quality and integrity at scale, to future proof supply chains and to provide the end-consumer with the chance to choose a transparent and sustainable supply chain.

Säntis Textiles creative director Annabelle Hutter explained: “With an increased appetite from brands around the globe wanting to adopt more circular approaches, we are keen to support ongoing steps towards enhancing the longevity of the industry as well as the planet for the greater good of future generations. A core part of our growth strategy is developing fibre tracing technology for our one-of-a-kind recycling technology, RCO100, so we’re delighted to be working with FibreTrace who are leaders in this field to help to develop this. This project, alongside many others, are going to help shape the future of textile circular solutions.”

FibreTrace chief operating officer Crispin Argento added: “Through its partnership with FibreTrace, Säntis Textiles has taken a bold first step toward full transparency throughout its entire production process from recycled feedstock to the final garment for its pioneering RCO100 products. Using the power of the FibreTrace digital and physical transparency solution, Säntis Textiles will refine the future of circularity in textiles.”

FibreTrace’s technology aims to give brands a complete view of their supply chain from sourcing of raw fibre to store, combining physical and digital technology to provide unparalleled intelligence. It is said to be indestructible through the entire textile supply chain, auditable and traceable in real-time, which means it can verify brand claims, build trust, and engage the end-consumer.

Säntis Textiles is developing long-term resilience in the marketplace and supporting the education of consumers with regards to the benefits of a circular textile economy and what can be achieved with recycled technologies using its RCO100 technology.

Earlier this year FibreTrace partnered with polyester specialist, ICI Pakistan Ltd on Terylene Clean, which is being described as Pakistan’s “first” traceable 100% rPET fibre.

