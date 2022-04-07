Gap Inc expands metaverse presence with Dapper Dan NFTs

Gap says the next iteration of its foray into the metaverse builds on the gamification of its first NFT launch, allowing customers to build their NFT collection with several drops at various levels and price points.

Fresh off the heels of two special-edition DAP GAP collaboration drops; Gap and Dapper Dan have taken the partnership a step further by collaborating on a limited edition NFT collection—plus a specially designed DAP GAP ‘Harlem Tailor’ hoodie and one-of-a-kind varsity jacket—a first-time NFT partnership for Dapper Dan.

Gap explains the new NFT collection is built on Tezos, which it describes as a “more energy-efficient” blockchain.

“Gap celebrates individuality and what it means to be your true self, and Dapper Dan embodies just that – an icon breaking the mould, forging newfound personal freedoms and furthering progressive change,” says Chris Goble, chief product officer at Gap. “We are honoured to be the first brand Dapper Dan partners with in the metaverse. He is a legendary creator. He’s never done what was expected and this is no exception; like Gap he is always pushing the limits of his creativity and individuality.”

Simultaneously with this drop, Gap is also announcing a new Discord server where customers can connect, engage, and foster a community with other fans of its NFTs.

Gap continues to partner with Tezos and Interpop to create the Gap Threads marketplace, using a more energy-efficient approach to secure its network, allowing it to operate with minimal energy consumption and a low carbon footprint.

Gap adds with its second venture into the metaverse, the company plans to continue to test and learn in the space. There will be future drops with a commitment to partnering with creators that mirror the brand’s values and push the boundaries of creativity.

The DAP GAP NFT experience includes three gamified level drops called Common, Rare and Epic with Common starting on 5 April, Rare on 7 April and Epic on 12 April.

A number of apparel industry players are making moves in the metaverse. Last week, denim giant G-Star Raw unveiled its first denim art NFTs amid plans to build a digital community that will collaboratively define what it should do in the web 3 space.