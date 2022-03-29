H&M Group gets gold for compostable Cradle to Cradle collection

The clothing and accessories featured in the new exclusive online H&M collection are made from 100% organic cotton and once worn out, are compostable in a home compost.

The Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Certified Product Standard is a science-based framework for designing and manufacturing safer and more circular products. To achieve Cradle to Cradle certification, each product in the newborn collection was assessed across five categories of sustainability performance in accordance with the C2C Certified Product Standard. These include material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness.

To earn the certification from the C2C Products Innovation Institute, H&M worked closely with supply chain partners to ensure each product in the collection has been created using materials that are free from chemicals harmful to humans and the environment designed without plastic or metal trims.

The items are also manufactured using 100% recycled water and renewable energy. Each piece is also 100% biodegradable, including the printing pigments, ensuring the whole collection can be composted once it has been cherished, passed along, and completely worn out after years of use.

The C2C Products Innovation Institute awards certifications on the basis of ascending achievement levels (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum) based upon a product’s performance in each of the five certification categories.

“Achieving Cradle to Cradle Certified at the Gold level for this newborn collection helps assure new parents that the items aren’t just comfy and timeless; they are also as sustainable as they are adorable. We are proud to have achieved one of the highest levels of certification, and to share our sustainability progress with our customers,” says Sofia Löfstedt, head of kidswear design at H&M.

The H&M C2C Certified collection will launch online in April.

Last week, H&M Group revealed plans to open its first outlet in the UK at the Affinity Staffordshire outlet shopping centre.

The news follows the launch of a pre-loved offering online in its domestic market of Sweden and Germany as part of the company’s ambition to encourage customers to be part of its circularity efforts.