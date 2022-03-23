H&M Group unveils water-saving denim and first UK outlet

Swedish H&M is keen to show sustainability continues to be at the front of its agenda by working with suppliers in all phases of denim production to create its first capsule water-saving process denim collection and it has also announced the launch of its first UK outlet store, which is said to put experience and sustainability first.

The retailer explained it used suppliers who apply recycling water systems during the washing stage to create the denim collection. Plus, all the denim washes feature water-saving dyeing technologies that were given a low-impact Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) score by sustainable textile solutions company, Jeanologia.

In a bid to make the collection even more sustainable, laser technology was used for the printed styles to substitute traditional chemical intensive printing processes. The collection was also crafted from fabrics containing recycled material from industrial waste and collected garments, recycled threads, labels and pocketing, and partly recycled metal zippers and trims.

H&M’s first UK outlet store is set to open in April at the Affinity Staffordshire outlet shopping centre and is described by H&M UK & Ireland country manager, Toni Galli, as offering “quality fashion for the best price in a sustainable way”.

He added that H&M Staffordshire will provide a “modern and meaningful shopping experience where style, creativity and culture are celebrated”.

H&M is said to have sustainability at the heart of its business model and the company states that its outlet store will have these values built into its foundation.

The outlet store will feature men’s, women’s and children’s fashion at both high street and outlet prices.

Last month the retailer announced the launch of a pre-loved offering online in its domestic market of Sweden and Germany as part of the company’s ambition to encourage customers to be part of its circularity efforts.

