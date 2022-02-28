H&M Group’s Sellpy boosts resale with new app

The app enables customers to shop among Sellpy’s 1.6mn quality-assured items and has been developed in-house by Sellpy’s engineering team. It is available to both iOS and Android users in all of Sellpy’s 24 markets.

“In order to empower everyone to live circular, we want to be able to meet our customers wherever they are. In our strivings to provide a seamless and friction free shopping experience, we are happy to offer this new touchpoint, where customers in all of our 24 markets can update their wardrobes and homes in a more sustainable way,” says Michael Arnör, co-founder and CEO of Sellpy.

Max Frelén, chief product officer of Sellpy, adds: “While it currently covers the most crucial aspects of second-hand shopping, we are going to iterate on it over the coming months. We are planning to add more features step by step to make the shopping experience even better.”

H&M Group began its strategic partnership with Sellpy in 2015 through the company’s investment arm H&M CO: LAB with the vision to empower consumers to live in a more circular way and keep fashion in use for as long as possible. The group took a majority stake in the re-commerce business in April 2019.

Last summer, H&M Group said Sellpy will collaborate with its global supply chain via access to a modern warehouse unit in Poznan, Poland, as part of a bid to be closer to consumers in the bloc.

As part of the move, all processes related to Sellpy’s circular services will be operated by the Logistics Region East Europe team, part of H&M Group’s global supply chain.

The Swedish fashion retailer recently launched an online offer of pre-loved items in its domestic market.

