Via H&M

Through ‘H&M Pre-Loved’, powered by ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS), customers can now purchase secondhand apparel, shoes, and/or accessories from H&M directly on its website.

The move follows H&M’s roll out of H&M Pre-loved in Sweden in February last year.

Offered items will be categorised into “&Denim”, “Sport “, “Ladies “, “Divided”, and “Kids”, which correlate to the retailer’s classic departments and might be familiar to consistent shoppers.

In addition, customers will be able to purchase products from the “Collabs” sub-shop, which will include items from memorable collaborations and guest designer collections.

James Reinhart, chief executive officer and co-founder of ThredUp, said: “As one of the largest retailers in the world, H&M’s impact potential is tremendous, and we are pleased that ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service is powering a scalable resale programme to reach H&M’s customers in a new and sustainable way.”

H&M joins more than 40 other brands delving into the resale industry through ThredUp, including J. Crew, Tommy Hilfiger, and Madewell. H&M says Pre-Loved aims to offer customers an easy way to find secondhand H&M pieces while helping to achieve the company’s circularity targets.

Abigail Kammerzell, head of sustainability, H&M North America, added: “We need to take responsibility for the impact fashion has on the climate and the environment. Circular business models can help us reduce and limit this negative impact while continuing to deliver fashion and style for our customers. With the launch of our first resale model in the U.S. market, we’re taking the next big step in that direction.”

H&M recently presented its latest Innovation Stories collection, which promoted sustainable materials, technologies and production processes.