Sustainability and profitability – can they co-exist? PI Apparel Supply Chain Forum seeks to find out. Credit: PI Apparel Supply Chain Forum

Just Style has been invited to chair the final day of PI Apparel‘s two-day conference, which is taking place on 30-31 May in Amsterdam and is focused on rethinking the fashion supply chain for flexibility and speed.

The discussions on the final day will range from sustainability and traceability to revolutionising the supply chain with AI

Just Style’s managing editor Laura Husband says: “It’s an honour to be asked to chair the second day of the event and I’m excited to hear the speakers’ expert hints and tips for solving today’s biggest fashion supply chain problems while preparing for the future.”

Aside from chairing, Just Style will also be moderating PI Apparel’s plenary panel discussion on the second day titled: ‘Expecting the Unexpected: Navigating Unpredictability and Disruption in Fashion Supply Chains with Agility and Resilience.’

The session will feature an impressive panel, including:

Camille Eberhard, Director Sourcing & Production, Asics Europe BV

Luca Rinaldi, Sourcing Manager, Primark

Romeo Bandinelli, Associate Professor, University of Florence

The key questions during the session will include how can fashion companies identify and mitigate potential risks in their supply chains and what lessons can we learn from past disruptions and crises in the sector, and how can these be applied to building resilience going forward?

Other key sessions at this year’s event include:

Focus Group – The Future of Fashion: On-Demand Manufacturing as a Game-Changes for Supply Chain Transformation

On-Demand Manufacturing as a Game-Changes for Supply Chain Transformation Mastering the Digital Fashion Frontier: Unlocking the Potential of E-Commerce and Omni-Channel Strategies in Fashion Supply Chains

Unlocking the Potential of E-Commerce and Omni-Channel Strategies in Fashion Supply Chains Reshaping the Fashion Industry: Onshoring and Nearshoring as Key Strategies for Supply Chain Resilience and Localisation

This year’s PI Apparel’s Supply Chain Forum aims to help fashion executives re-evaluate their supply chain strategy in light of the challenges over the past two years.

With cost inflation, capacity constraint, up-shifting in manufacturing locations and changing demand, the organisers hope it will give leading figures in the fashion supply chain the opportunity to stay ahead.