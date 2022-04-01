Kingpins back in New York this summer

Kingpins New York will return to New York on 20-21 July after organisers were forced to cancel last year’s edition in September.

Producers said at the time the decision was made amid rising infection rates, low global vaccination rates, looming travel restrictions, and gloomy warnings from health officials.

The event, originally scheduled for 6-7 December, was to be Kingpins’ return to physical shows.

Kingpins, a denim-only trade show, set the standard for what a global trade show could be for the denim supply chain and brands, organisers said, adding they did not wish to move forward with an event that does not offer exhibitors and attendees the level of access, insight, and inspiration that they have come to expect from Kingpins Show.

Related

But Kingpins New York will be back at the Pier 36/Basketball City venue this summer, following its Amsterdam edition later this month.

Kingpins Amsterdam will return to the Netherlands capital this spring, with the in-person event due to take place at the new venue of at SugarCity, as opposed to Westergasfabriek. It will also run from SugarCity later in the year for a show on 19-20 October.

The relocation will expand Kingpins Amsterdam’s footprint by more than 40% in square footage, from 70,000 sq ft to 100,000 sq ft. This will give organisers the flexibility to add new features and expand some of the key areas to better serve exhibitors and attendees.

Producers say more details on the New York edition will be released soon.