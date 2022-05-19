View all newsletters
May 19, 2022

M&S taps Suzi Avens as product chief for Jaeger

UK retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) has named former Cath Kidston, Boden and BHS executive Suzi Avens as head of product at Jaeger.

By Beth Wright

Jaeger Avens M&S

Avens joins Jaeger as the brand continues its journey as an independent brand within M&S after the retailer bought it out of administration for an undisclosed sum in January of last year.

In her new role, Avens’ focus will be the delivery of what M&S calls a unique and contemporary product strategy as Jaeger continues to create a compelling omnichannel British brand, with international appeal.

She has previously served as product director at Cath Kidston and director of womenswear at Boden, and has international experience leading multichannel strategy and sales across the US, EMEA, APAC and Japan, as well as the UK – relevant for Jaeger which is available in 89 markets.

Since relaunching Jaeger as part of the M&S Family, we have grown a strong team of bespoke experts who are passionate about the Jaeger products. We’re continuing to reposition and reinvigorate Jaeger, operating as an independent business, supported by the ecosystem of M&S. I’m delighted to welcome Suzi to the team, who brings with her a wealth of experience in product strategy and scaling start-up businesses in the UK as well as established retailers across the world,” says Fiona Lambert, managing director of Jaeger.

Avens adds: “I see so much potential and opportunity to develop Jaeger’s rich brand heritage whilst supported by the incredible wealth of knowledge of M&S to drive customer loyalty and market growth both in the UK as well as internationally.”

M&S recently announced plans for Jaeger to open in 14 M&S destination stores across the UK and Ireland over the course of the next two months.

The retailer said in March its CEO Steve Rowe is to step down later this month as part of a planned succession programme. He will be succeeded by Stuart Machin who will take on responsibility for day-to-day leadership of the business and the executive committee.

