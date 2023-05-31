The collaboration establishes Perry Ellis as an innovative brand that places sustainability at the forefront of its operations. Credit: Perry Ellis

The first Perry Ellis x Recover capsule collection, comprising ten styles of low-impact men’s denim pants, was exclusively launched in Spring 2023.

Each item in the collection incorporates 20% Recover recycled cotton fibre, sourced from textile waste, effectively reducing the environmental footprint of the garment. The production of the collection was undertaken by ADM, a vertically integrated strategic partner of Recover.

Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and president of Perry Ellis International, said: “This partnership underscores our dedication to collaborating on sustainability solutions. By incorporating Recover fibre into our product design, we can offer our consumers high-quality garments that help reduce our fashion carbon footprint.”

Alfredo Ferre, CEO of Recover, added: “As the ingredient brand of reference in recycled cotton, we show once again with this collection that style and sustainability are definitely a perfect match.”

