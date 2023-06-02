Puma has created a podcast series featuring fashion sector NGOs and industry bodies. Credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images.

Puma‘s RE:GEN Reports sustainability podcast series will include representatives from industry bodies, businesses and NGOs in the hope that it will push brands to ensure more sustainable practices are in place and monitored.

Puma explained the podcast series was launched based on the feedback it received at its Conference of the People last year. Puma invited Gen-Z representatives, industry peers and experts to discuss solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

“We believe in collaboration, when it comes to sustainability, whether it is NGOs, brands or consumers, especially young people, who will have to live with the decisions made today,” explained Anne-Laure Descours, Puma’s sourcing officer.

The company stated that next-generation entrepreneurs and sustainability experts from across the world host each episode with each one discussing Puma’s 10for25 sustainability targets, covering topics from human rights to sustainable material sourcing.

Future guests on the podcast will include Fair Labour Association’s chief of staff, Shelly Han; UNFCCC’s sector’s engagement in climate action lead, Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu; Canopy’s founder and executive director, Nicole Rycroft and Leather Working Group’s traceability manager, Vanessa Brain.

Last month Puma announced that it made seven out of ten products from better materials last year as it further scaled up its use of recycled materials.

In April Puma launched an initiative aimed at empowering young voices by giving them a “seat at the table” and a say in how the brand can drive greater sustainability practices.