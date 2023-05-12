The platform uses digital tokens to ensure a secure chain of custody for all supply chain processes from raw materials to retail. Credit: Renewcell

Renewcell and TextileGenesis announced an intention to establish an agreement aimed at extending traceability for Renewcell’s Circulose recycled raw material across the entire textile supply chain.

The partnership, announced at an industry event Challenge the Fabric, allows Renewcell to share real-time digital traceability with customers and supply chain partners using TextileGenesis’s digital token technology. The platform ensures secure custody throughout the supply chain, from raw materials to retail, using Fibercoins digital tokens to verify the point of origin and eliminate double counting.

Renewcell’s patented process breaks down and recycles cotton and other cellulosic textile waste to create Circulose, a biodegradable raw material that can be used to create viscose, lyocell, modal, acetate, and other man-made cellulosic fibres. These regenerated fibres are then spun into yarns, woven or knitted into fabrics before being cut and sewn into new high-quality textile products.

The partnership moves the sustainable fibre industry forward to create end-to-end traceability and supports a circular process that reduces textile waste going to landfills.

TextileGenesis already partners with fibre producers such as Lenzing AG, Eastman, and Birla Cellulose, and its AI engine verifies transactions between supply chain partners.

Patrik Lundstrom, Renewcell’s CEO said: ” We have the ability to make a pulp, branded as Circulose, made from 100% textile waste which is actually recyclable again. Circulose(r) can create new fibres which are equal in quality while reducing textile waste going to landfills

“We also need a trusted and transparent supply chain to ensure the authenticity of products made from Circulose from our facilities all the way to the retail consumer. That is what TextileGenesis brings to the table.”

Amit Gautum, TextileGenesis founder and CEO, added: “Renewcell has engineered a truly circular process to make Circulose. TextileGenesis helps Renewcell verify every step of the supply chain and carry that authentic and transparent message all the way to their brand and retail partners.”

In October of last year, Viscose speciality fibres manufacturer Kelheim Fibres partnered with TextileGenesis to create more transparency in the textile supply chain through the use of blockchain technology.