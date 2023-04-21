Spinnova has announced that as its current CEO Kim Poulsen is stepping down as CEO, the company’s board of directors has appointed CFO Ben Selby as interim CEO.

Spinnova said Poulsen will leave the company’s operational management as of today (21 April) and the search for a new permanent CEO will start immediately.

As a result, Selby takes the position of interim CEO as of today (21 April) but will simultaneously continue in his position of CFO.

He has been CFO and a member of Spinnova’s management team since March 2021.

Spinnova focuses on sustainable textile materials and last month the company announced its first commercial facility in central Finland had started production with plans for a second plant already under way.

The company’s patented fibre is said to create zero waste and side streams or microplastics, and its CO2 emissions and water use are also minimal.

Last October, Danish clothing brand Bestseller debuted its first product made using Spinnova eco-friendly fibres with Elena Osenbrüg, who is responsible for sustainability at Jack & Jones stating at the time:

“At Jack & Jones we believe in a better way of making clothes. We push ourselves to innovate and explore processes and materials with a lower impact on the environment. In Spinnova we found a strong partner to step up. After visiting Spinnova’s mill in Finland, seeing how pristine the fibre production is, and close work with our buying team to create a statement piece, I am excited to see the first Jack & Jones product made with Spinnnova fibre on market.”