Spinnova makes strides on in-house spinning facility

The new R&D spinning facility will be located adjacent to Spinnova’s Woodspin fibre factory in Jyväskylä, with construction due to begin in June with the aim of completing in spring 2023.

Costs of building the 2,000 sq m spinning facility are said to be some EUR4m and Spinnova estimates the share of machinery and equipment investments is about EUR2.2m.

“Local support has been invaluably important to us, and everything has worked out well and very fast with the city ever since we started exploring the possibility of building our first commercial factory in Jyväskylä. The factory is now being built on schedule, and the spinning line project is in full steam before the ink on the agreements has dried,” says Spinnova CEO Janne Poranen.



The firm says an in-house, local spinning facility will streamline the bigger scale R&D processes that come with Spinnova’s commercial phase, and enable a fast turnaround of product development projects with multiple brand partners. The spinning facility produces yarns out of Spinnova’s sustainable bio-based Spinnova fibre, used in product development projects between Spinnova and its brand partners.

Spinnova’s process can use FCS-certified wood or cellulosic waste streams as its namesake fibre’s raw material and, unlike other cellulose-based fibres, the firm says its method involves no dissolving, harmful chemicals or side streams. In addition, as the fibre’s chemical compound is the same as that of paper, it biodegrades quickly and sheds no microplastics.

“Thanks to the spinning line, we can offer our brand partners fibre, yarn or fabric depending on their needs, in line with our strategy,” Poranen adds.

Spinnova has chosen Swiss-based Rieter as the technology supplier of the new spinning facility. In its pre-commercial stage, Spinnova collaborated closely with Rieter and several other spinning partners on yarn development and also has international yarn specialists in its own team.

Spinnova estimates the spinning facility will initially employ some ten people.

The firm said in December of last year it is making headway on its Woodspin fibre factory, with the site expected to be completed at the end of this year. The facility is the first commercial factory under Spinnova’s joint venture with Suzano, and marks the first step to scaling production of Spinnova 1m tonnes annually within ten-12 years.

