Innovation was the buzzword on the first day of the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas 2023 event with seven companies being awarded for offering sustainable and digital solutions within the sewn product industry.

Michael McDonald, SPESA president, said the Innovation Awards align efforts to bring revolutionary solutions to the forefront of the industry and create a market for new developments.

University of Delaware fashion and apparel studies associate professor, Dr Sheng Lu sat on the judging panel and told Just Style exclusively: “I was really impressed by the quality and diversity of the submissions. I was encouraged to see so many innovative products and solutions becoming available for our industry. It shows that the industry has so many opportunities available and it continues to evolve with modern solutions that are also high-tech driven.

“As a scholar and educator, I would love to see more collaboration between industry and academia. If our students can learn with this new technology there will be more qualified talents graduating in the industry.”

Gaston College executive director of the Textile Technology and Fiber Innovation Centers, Jasmine Cox added: “On behalf of my fellow panel members, we had to make some tough calls this year.”

Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas 2023 innovation award winners

New concept – Henderson Sewing Machine Co. Inc. and Matsuya R&D for the development of the ‘intelligent robot sewing machine’ with a digital image processing system

New technology – SPEC and SVEGEA of Sweden for the development of SVEGEA EC-450XF

New application – Pathfinder Cutting Technology for the development of FabricPro: Revolutionising fabric spreading with innovative safety features and improved operator ergonomics

New product – Stratasys for the development of Stratasys J850 TechStyle direct-to-textile 3D printer

New approaches on sustainability and circular economy – Henderson Sewing Machine Co. Inc & Twine Solutions Ltd. for Thread Digital Dyeing System

New technologies on sustainability and recycling – Durkopp Adler GmbH for the development of M-Type Delta e-con

New Technology & digitalisation – SEDDI for the development of SEDDI Textura: Real Fabrics Digitised Brilliantly with AI

Over 350 exhibitors are showing their innovations at Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas with some taking part in the Tech Talks, such as Lectra and others, sharing their insights at the Tech and Start-Up Zone.

Meanwhile, the Career & Training Center allowed merrow Sewing Machine Company and the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Centre (ISAIC) the chance to share teaching methods for machine repair and maintenance to address the growing need for skilled workers in the industry.

It used augmented reality (AR) to illustrate how training methods can scale the industry and support growth in the Americas.

The Student Research Poster programme provided insights on topics such as textile-infused 3D printing, enzymatic separation of textile blends and direct-to-textile 3D printing.

Finally, an opening night reception at the Mercedes Benz stadium hosted by SPESA and Messe Frankfurt provided a key networking opportunity with food, drinks and stadium tours.

The event continues on 11 and 12 May at the Georgia World Congress Center with on-site registration available.