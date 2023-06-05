Top Stories this week on Just Style. Credit: Just Style.

Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:

The European Parliament adopts recommendations for the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles today (1 June), however the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (Euratex) argues it could push Europe out of the fashion market.

The fashion industry is experiencing a profound transformation towards sustainability as the world leaves behind its wasteful history.

Since the implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in June 2022, a total of 679 shipments amounting to $40.54m have been stopped.

In an exclusive interview, Joint Apparel Association Forum Sri Lanka secretary general, Yohan Lawrence, shares his perspective on Sri Lanka’s critical need to retain the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) post-December 2023 and the potential consequences if it is revoked.

The initiative called “Circular Fashion Partnership Cambodia,” is a component of the Global Circular Fashion Forum (GCFF) that aims to help textile manufacturing nations to expedite and expand the recycling of post-industrial textile waste.

Puma made seven out of ten products from better materials last year as it further scaled up its use of recycled materials.

