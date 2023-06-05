Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:
EU circular textiles strategy puts Europe fashion sector at risk
The European Parliament adopts recommendations for the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles today (1 June), however the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (Euratex) argues it could push Europe out of the fashion market.
Week in Review: Fashion’s sustainable renaissance blossoms
The fashion industry is experiencing a profound transformation towards sustainability as the world leaves behind its wasteful history.
Stats show the efficiency of UFLPA law curbing forced labour in the US
Since the implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in June 2022, a total of 679 shipments amounting to $40.54m have been stopped.
Sri Lanka apparel sector risks losing $494m if GSP+ is not secured
In an exclusive interview, Joint Apparel Association Forum Sri Lanka secretary general, Yohan Lawrence, shares his perspective on Sri Lanka’s critical need to retain the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) post-December 2023 and the potential consequences if it is revoked.
Cambodia sets course for sustainable, circular textile industry
The initiative called “Circular Fashion Partnership Cambodia,” is a component of the Global Circular Fashion Forum (GCFF) that aims to help textile manufacturing nations to expedite and expand the recycling of post-industrial textile waste.
Puma scales up the use of recycled materials
Puma made seven out of ten products from better materials last year as it further scaled up its use of recycled materials.
Read more stories about the apparel industry by Just Style here.