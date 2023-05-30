The winds of change blow through the fashion industry as sustainability takes centre stage. Credit: We Are – GettyImages

In a world where fashion is often synonymous with excess and disposability, a transformative wind of change is sweeping through the industry.

We find ourselves at the precipice of a fashion renaissance, where sustainability takes centre stage, and conscious practices are becoming the norm. This last week has shown how the hierarchy of the apparel and garment industry’s supply chain has led to this ongoing sustainability revolution.

At the end of the chain lies discarded textile produced by the fashion industry and a large portion of it either ends up in landfill, gets incinerated or leaks into the environment. In a monumental move, EU countries made headlines by spearheading a ban on the destruction of unsold textiles. This decisive action marks a turning point in the industry’s fight against waste and environmental harm.

By prohibiting the disposal of unsold garments, EU countries are reshaping the fashion landscape, encouraging circularity, and promoting innovative solutions such as recycling and upcycling. This united front sends a powerful message that the days of fashion’s wasteful habits are numbered.

Dr Sheng Lu, associate professor in the Department of Fashion and Apparel Studies at the University of Delaware, believes, in response to the new rules, fashion companies are likely to continue to expand their second-hand clothing businesses, increasingly use recycled textiles in their products and offer services like apparel repair.,

With this in mind, Asos recently launched a rental edit with Hirestreet, and Dystar has introduced an eco-advanced indigo dyeing solution for sustainable textile production.

Lululemon and Samsara Eco have increased their use of recycled material by unveiling their ‘infinitely’ recycled nylon and polyester to push the agenda of circularity and challenge the norms of production. Together, they have harnessed the power of advanced recycling technologies to transform discarded materials into high-quality fabrics.

With each thread of ‘infinitely’ recycled fabric, they dress the world in a sustainable style and challenge the conventional norms of production and consumption. By reintroducing these recycled materials into their production processes, they are reducing the reliance on virgin resources.

The push for sustainable initiatives also reached Veitnam’s textile manufacturing sector last week, as Crystal International took the helm in driving sustainable fabric innovation. In collaboration with Advance Denim and Prosperity Textile, the company has introduced 100% recycled pre-consumer cotton, spandex and polyester.

By incorporating eco-friendly fibres and implementing responsible production processes, Crystal International is setting new benchmarks for sustainable fabric manufacturing. Its efforts minimise the environmental footprint and position Vietnam as a global hub for sustainable textile production.

These industry experts paint a portrait of a future where fibre-to-fibre recycling is achieved at scale by 2030. The canvas is coloured by the collective efforts of EU countries, as well as companies like Lululemon and Crystal International that have challenged the industry to transcend its wasteful habits and embrace sustainable practices.

Together, they give hope, aligning their intentions and actions to create a closed-loop system that will breathe new life into discarded textiles.

Top news stories:

Pacific Jeans showcases denim sector talent at Innovation Night

Pacific Jeans held the second Denim Innovation Night against the backdrop of the 14th Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase the innovation in the country’s denim industry.

Tesco chair steps down amid misconduct allegations

UK supermarket Tesco has announced its board chair John Allan will be stepping down from his role at Tesco’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 June 2023, amid reports of personal misconduct.

Uncertain economy poses threat for global apparel industry

It could take a year for the global apparel industry’s outlook to improve given nine out of 15 key economic factors are weakening, writes Robert P. Antoshak, Gherzi Textile Organisation partner.

Metaverse has potential to replace physical fashion stores

Brands in the fashion and textiles industry need to realise the potential of the metaverse is huge and it could even replace physical fashion stores in future, suggests Roberto Prato di Pamparato, founder and CEO of metaverse client consultancy, Art of NFT.

M&S Clothing & Home FY sales jump on ‘record’ in-store sales

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has booked an 11.5% uplift in Clothing and Home sales to £3.7bn ($4.5bn) for the year, driven by in-store sales.

Nike senior leadership changes include supply chain management

Sporting giant Nike has made a number of senior leadership changes, including the appointment of Craig Williams, who will take on Nike’s supply chain and logistics.

Shahi Exports ‘first’ Indian mill to undergo YESS assessment

This collaboration aims to establish a transparent and forced labour-free supply chain for cotton, aligning with the increasing global efforts to strengthen due diligence and sourcing standards.

EU countries spearhead ban on the destruction of unsold textiles

The European Commission claims the destruction of unsold consumer products, such as textiles and footwear, is becoming a widespread problem across the EU, particularly due to the rise of online sales.