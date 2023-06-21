Credit: VF Corp

Darrell took up the position on 17 July, taking over from Benno Dorer, who has served as VF Corp’s interim president and CEO since 5 December 2022.

Formerly president and CEO of Logitech International since 2013, Darrell is credited with a turnaround of Logitech’s business by expanding into new categories and improving market share through the introduction of new and innovative products and the elevation of design as a pillar of the company’s strategy.

Prior to Logitech, Darrell held international leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Procter & Gamble where he was president of Braun globally, the Whirlpool Corporation where he was president of EMEA, and General Electric.

Early in his career, upon graduating business school, Darrell held brand management roles with Procter & Gamble and is credited with leading the turnaround of the Old Spice brand.

Richard Carucci, a VF board member since 2009 and interim chair of the board during VF’s recent leadership transition period, has been named chair of the board of VF.

“VF’s board of directors couldn’t be more pleased with our appointment of Bracken as VF’s 12th CEO in the company’s 124-year history,” said Carucci. “We conducted an extensive search and determined that Bracken has all the attributes to excel in this role. He is a transformational and visionary business leader with a strong track record of performance across multiple industries. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an outstanding ability to enhance design capabilities, delight consumers, and accelerate revenue growth and margin expansion. His broad executive management and deep international experience make him uniquely suited to partner with and guide VF’s executive team and 35,000 talented associates around the world to fuel an exciting new future for the company. We are highly confident that under Bracken’s leadership, VF will achieve new levels of success that will make its associates, investors, and stakeholders proud.”

In its last financial year, VF Corp revealed a 2% drop in revenues to US$11.6bn, while fourth-quarter sales were down 3%. Margins, meanwhile narrowed 200 basis points for the full year.

In its earnings call, CFO Matt Puckett outlined the “aggressive action” VF Corp is taking to improve inventory management and forecast accuracy, which Dorer said is helping to improve supply chain performance.