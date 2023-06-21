Just Style’s June issue on the state of sustainability is free to read now. Credit: Just Style.

The latest issue of Just Style’s digital magazine takes a closer look at the sustainability of the global fashion industry, which is coming under increased scrutiny. Key questions being addressed in this issue on the state of sustainability include will consumer demand for sustainable fashion increase and gradually engineer a more joined up approach by the industry and how will the EU’s legislation impact the wider sector?

Read it for free online on all devices.

Our slow versus fast fashion feature explores the growing popularity of slow fashion and how this could change the future of the sector.

In the Alibaba’s secret to making the metaverse sell article Just Style finds out how other global fashion retailers can turn this new technology into a meaningful revenue stream and avoid falling into the ‘gimmick’ trap.

Plus, in an exclusive interview Joint Apparel Association Forum Sri Lanka secretary general, Yohan Lawrence explains the importance of GSP+ for Sri Lanka and the huge $494m loss its apparel sector could face if it isn’t retained.

Meanwhile, Robert P. Antoshak, Gherzi Textile Organization partner outlines why it could take a year for the global apparel industry’s outlook to improve thanks to several weakening macroeconomic factors.

Finally, we debut our first thematic supplement covering cybersecurity.

Fashion brands have been warned to step up online security as the industry becomes increasingly digitalised and Just Style reveals why Russian hackers are posing an increased risk to the sector as the country’s military struggles to maintain its invasion of Ukraine.

Read the latest issue of Just Style Magazine for all this and more insights, analysis, data and interviews from the apparel industry.

You can subscribe here to receive email notifications when a new issue is available. As always, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and let us know your thoughts on this issue.