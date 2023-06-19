IndustriAll general secretary Atle Høie says we need an Accord programme for Morocco. Credit: IndustriAll.

In the early hours of 8 June, sections of a building housing a textile factory in the Tit Mellil industrial zone of Casablanca Morocco collapsed, leading to six workers’ deaths.

The building was undergoing construction work to build four additional floors when the fatal accident occurred.

According to IndustriALL, three of the victims worked for the building contractor and the other three were from the textile factory.

The union called Syndicat National des Travailleurs du Textile et du Cuir (SNTTC-UMT) claims the construction was not in line with legal standards and suggests the responsibility ultimately rests with the officials who granted authorisation, including the construction company due to a lack of oversight.

Meanwhile another union called the Syndicat National de Textile Habillements et Cuirs (SNTHC-CDT) stated the factory “lacks the minimum conditions of health and safety.” It continued that the workers had to work despite the presence of a construction barn above the factory.

SNTHC-CDT is keen for the prosecution and accountability of those responsible and is calling for a national on occupational health and safety that brings all stakeholders together.

Al-Arabi Hamouk, the general secretary of SNTTC-UMT said: “Such a tragic accident was not the first of its kind. It was expected that there would be a reaction from the governments since the incident of the workers who drowned in Tangiers, but things remained the same. Frequent accidents require strict control.”

Ahmed Hassoun, general secretary of SNTHC-CDT expressed that it has become necessary to structure the sector and insure workers against hazards. Hassoun continued: “Work must be done to review the reality of workers within the textile sector and to guarantee their rights. We call on the government to implement the global Accord agreement.”

The general secretary of IndustriAll, Atle Høie added: “This is an unacceptable tragedy that should never have happened. The garment industry must be made safe for the people who contribute to its enormous output. If the government, factory owners and brands are really serious about stopping these accidents, we need an Accord program for Morocco. IndustriAll stands in solidarity with the victims and their families.”

Fashion brands and retailers have committed to International accords for worker safety in other countries. In Bangladesh for instance, a milestone of 200 signatories was achieved on 31 May.

The Pakistan Accord was announced by signatory brands and unions on 14 December 2022 and it became the first country in addition to Bangladesh where the International Accord model will operate.

The Pakistan Accord will be in place until the end of 2025, with the prospect of renewal thereafter.

The original Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety was established in 2013 following the tragic Rana Plaza building collapse.

This news was first published by IndustriAll.