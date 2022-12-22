Among the industry executives who spoke with Just Style this year were Vivek Ramachandran, CEO and co-founder of digital platform Serai; Euratex director general Dirk Vantyghem; Sanjay Kumar Jain, CEO of global fashion infrastructure company PDS Limited; and Mango‘s global director of sustainability and sourcing, Andrés Fernández.

Why fashion brands must walk the talk in ethical business practices

In an exclusive interview with Just Style, the chairman of the Global Shippers’ Forum and chairman of the Logistics Sub Committee of the Apparel Logistics Committee at the Joint Apparel Association Forum Sri Lanka (JAAFSL), Sean Van Dort, explains why fashion brands’ unfair trade practices violate trade ethics and regulations.

Is West Africa the next frontier for apparel sourcing?

Non-profit Tony Blair Institute (TBI)’s private sector development advisor, Kekeli Ahiable, tells Just Style why West Africa is one of the last frontiers for sustainable yet competitive garment manufacturing and how it can offer vertical integration along the value chain.

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Serai CEO says the future of transparency is collaborative

Vivek Ramachandran, CEO and co-founder of digital platform Serai, speaks to Just Style about why apparel brands need to trace their full global supply chain, from field to final product, more now than ever before.

Mango works with suppliers on sustainability vision

Fashion retailer Mango is taking its sustainability vision one step further as it looks to strengthen its supplier relationships. In an exclusive interview Mango’s global director of sustainability and sourcing, Andrés Fernández, explains how the company is working with its vendors to boost circularity and transparency across the supply chain.

PDS looks to manufacturing partnerships for growth

The CEO of global fashion infrastructure company PDS Limited says the company will look at further manufacturing partnerships and expand in its current markets as part of its future growth strategy.

Interview: Arise IIP’s vision for West Africa textile and apparel sourcing

Industrial park developer and operator Arise IIP is pumping more than US$600m into two new apparel and textile manufacturing parks in West Africa in a move aimed at offering vertical integration solutions to all investors.

Euratex director general on EU apparel and textile’s bright future

As the European apparel and textile industry devises its alignment with the looming EU Strategy for Textiles, Just Style speaks with Euratex director general Dirk Vantyghem on the challenges facing the industry and how to overcome them.

FAB-L: Worker empowerment key to tackling modern slavery in UK clothing factories

In a candid interview with Just Style, the lead engagement officer of UK worker outreach programme FAB-L, Tarek Islam, explains why empowering garment workers is key to tackling modern slavery in UK factories.

Why Adidas is looking to the future with Spinnova

As German sporting goods giant adidas brings the first garment under its Spinnova partnership to stores, Just Style catches up with Adidas’ outdoor design director Anne Nebendahl, vice president of marketing in outdoor, Marwin Hoffmann, and Spinnova CEO Janne Poranen to discuss the challenges in scaling next-generation materials.

Sri Lanka remains unmatched in high-end apparel manufacture

Despite the challenges impacting the South Asian nation, Norman Collier, director of narrow fabrics manufacturer, Stretchline Holdings, says Sri Lanka’s high-end apparel manufacturing remains unmatched.