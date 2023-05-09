Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:
Shein, Adidas, Nike, Temu collared over Uyghur forced labour concerns
US Senators have penned a letter to Nike, Adidas, Shein and Temu asking them to address concerns that their global fashion supply chains engage forced labour of Uyghur minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China.
Shein makes $70m commitment to empowering supply chain workers
Shein is allocating an additional sum of $55m to the Supplier Community Empowerment Program (SCEP) initiated last year with an investment of $15m to “support and empower” its third–party manufacturing suppliers, their workers, and families.
Hugo Boss becomes latest signatory to Pakistan Accord
Hugo Boss has become the latest brand to sign the Pakistan Accord, underscoring its commitment to the protection of the health and safety of garment workers.
BrandAlley to expand operations with Internet Fusion acquisition
By acquiring certain assets of Internet Fusion Group, premier e-tailer BrandAlley aims to expand its operations to achieve better cost-effectiveness.
US lawmakers urge SEC probe into Shein ahead of potential IPO
US lawmakers are urging an investigation into Chinese fast fashion firm Shein ahead of an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Shoppers want more transparency and VR experiences
Shoppers want more transparency and virtual reality (VR) experiences, according to materials science and digital identification solutions provider Avery Dennison.
