Top Stories this week on Just Style (Credit: Team Just Style).

Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:

UK online fashion retailer Boohoo is reportedly demanding a 10% discount from its suppliers in a move aimed at cutting costs.

Fashion industry onlookers have applauded Adidas’ decision to sell the remainder of its Yeezy merchandise and donate the proceeds to charity as a “sensible move”.

Fashion e-tailer Shein has partnered with circular economy technology company Queen of Raw as part of its efforts to achieve a fully circular textile industry by 2050.

Asos has reported a widening of losses in its first half but the ecommerce retailer says it is starting to see the benefits of its turnaround strategy.

IndustriAll has called out Swedish fashion group Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) for continuing to source from Myanmar despite the country’s humanitarian crisis brought on by the military coup.

Wolverine Worldwide has confirmed it is weighing options for Sperry which could result in a sale of the brand as it looks to invest in its core growth brands, Merrell, Saucony, and Sweaty Betty.

