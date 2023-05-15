Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:
Boohoo reportedly ‘demanding’ 10% supplier discount to cut costs
UK online fashion retailer Boohoo is reportedly demanding a 10% discount from its suppliers in a move aimed at cutting costs.
Adidas donating proceeds of leftover Yeezy stock is ‘sensible’ say experts
Fashion industry onlookers have applauded Adidas’ decision to sell the remainder of its Yeezy merchandise and donate the proceeds to charity as a “sensible move”.
Shein adopts Queen of Raw’s technology for sustainable sourcing
Fashion e-tailer Shein has partnered with circular economy technology company Queen of Raw as part of its efforts to achieve a fully circular textile industry by 2050.
Asos shares nosedive as losses widen amid consumer cutbacks
Asos has reported a widening of losses in its first half but the ecommerce retailer says it is starting to see the benefits of its turnaround strategy.
IndustriAll slams H&M on continued Myanmar sourcing
IndustriAll has called out Swedish fashion group Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) for continuing to source from Myanmar despite the country’s humanitarian crisis brought on by the military coup.
Wolverine Worldwide weighs options for Sperry in portfolio optimisation
Wolverine Worldwide has confirmed it is weighing options for Sperry which could result in a sale of the brand as it looks to invest in its core growth brands, Merrell, Saucony, and Sweaty Betty.
