Zara owner Inditex reports strong Q1 performance with 13% sales growth
Despite consumer spending pressures taking its toll on the fashion industry, Zara owner Inditex saw profits leap in its first-quarter.
Boohoo coy on allegations of squeezing Leicester suppliers
Boohoo Group has assured it is “working with suppliers” to address a surge in prices on the back of higher costs after allegations surfaced it is demanding higher discounts on goods.
A fifth of European textile waste could become new garments – but how do we get there?
Debbie Shakespeare, senior director of sustainability and compliance, apparel solutions, Avery Dennison explores how we can move ‘fashion circularity’ from just talk to real-time action.
Asos outlook bleak as ‘£1bn takeover talks’ with Alibaba owner stagnate
Turkish retailer Trendyol, which is backed by China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, reportedly tabled a £1bn ($1.25bn) offer for British fashion e-commerce retailer Asos back in December with a retail analyst telling Just Style it would be in much a better position today if the offer had been accepted.
The fashion industry’s road to redemption
With governments taking control of how the fashion industry operates, fashion brands and retailers are waking to a new dawn where full supply chain accountability is no longer just a nicety but a necessity.
How Asket is achieving apparel supply chain traceability
An analysis of Swedish online retailer Asket reveals the latest progress and remaining challenges to make the apparel supply chain more transparent and traceable.
