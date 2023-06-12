Top Stories this week on Just Style (Credit: Team Just Style).

Here are last week’s top trending stories on Just Style:

Despite consumer spending pressures taking its toll on the fashion industry, Zara owner Inditex saw profits leap in its first-quarter.

Boohoo Group has assured it is “working with suppliers” to address a surge in prices on the back of higher costs after allegations surfaced it is demanding higher discounts on goods.

Debbie Shakespeare, senior director of sustainability and compliance, apparel solutions, Avery Dennison explores how we can move ‘fashion circularity’ from just talk to real-time action.

Turkish retailer Trendyol, which is backed by China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, reportedly tabled a £1bn ($1.25bn) offer for British fashion e-commerce retailer Asos back in December with a retail analyst telling Just Style it would be in much a better position today if the offer had been accepted.

With governments taking control of how the fashion industry operates, fashion brands and retailers are waking to a new dawn where full supply chain accountability is no longer just a nicety but a necessity.

An analysis of Swedish online retailer Asket reveals the latest progress and remaining challenges to make the apparel supply chain more transparent and traceable.

Read more stories about the apparel industry by Just Style here.